City Worker Killed in Park Incident

A City of Salina worker was killed in an incident in Oakdale Park Tuesday.

According to the City of Salina, shortly before noon the Salina Fire Department was dispatched to the park for a reported water rescue involving a City of Salina employee operating a zero-turn lawnmower that had been found in the river, with a person possibly trapped beneath it.

Upon arrival, Salina Fire Department crews found that the patient had been extricated from beneath the mower and removed from the river by Salina Police Officers. Fire Department personnel immediately began advanced life support measures at the scene.

The patient was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where the patient was ultimately pronounced deceased.

No additional details are being released at this time.