City to Help Fund ReUse It Center

The City of Salina is entering into a public / private partnership to help fund a new recycling business.

City Commissioners Monday approved providing $162,500 to the ReUse It Center. The funding is designated to support the opening and purchase of a building, and to install a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

The $162,500 will come from an existing solid waste fund which is generated from a tipping fee at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.

The facility is located on North Ohio Street, and the landlord has offered it for sale at a price of $319,000.

The Salina ReUse It Center is a non-profit organization that acts as a donation-based hub for new and used building materials, hardware, and home items to support affordable housing and reduce landfill waste. It helps lower the cost of home repairs and renovations.

Once fully operational, the Salina ReUse It Center is projected to keep tons of materials from ending up in the city-owned landfill.