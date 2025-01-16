City Seeks Road Survey Input

The City of Salina invites the community to play a part in improving roadway safety by participating in the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Comprehensive Safety Action Plan survey.

According to the City, the mission is to achieve zero deaths and serious injuries on Salina’s roadways, and public input is key to making this vision a reality. They are committed to enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motor vehicle users across Salina. By sharing your experiences and insights, you can help prioritize initiatives and design strategies that address critical safety concerns.

Initiative Highlights:

Community Engagement: Share your traffic safety concerns and insights through our survey.

Interactive Web-map: Identify specific areas of concern and suggest roadway improvements.

Zero Fatalities Goal: Work with us to create safer roads for everyone, eliminating traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

Time is running out to have your voice heard—survey availability will close soon Here’s how you can get involved:

Visit salinacsap.com to complete the survey and explore the interactive Web-map.

Provide feedback on safety concerns affecting pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists in Salina.

Stay informed about the project and its progress toward safer streets.

Participation is critical to making Salina’s roadways safer for all and to achieve the shared vision of zero fatalities. Visit salinacsap.com today to contribute your feedback and help shape

the future of Salina’s road safety.