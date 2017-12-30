City Seeking Board Volunteers

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Library Board: Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Salina Airport Authority

In addition, the City of Salina is looking for youth to be a part of the Youth on Boards program. This program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by January 30, 2018. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website by following the link or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.