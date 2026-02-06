City Responds to Diasppointing Inspection

Disappointing results of a recent inspection of the Salina Animal Shelter have prompted a response from the City of Salina.

The organization release the following:

The City of Salina and the Salina Animal Shelter take animal welfare, humane care, and regulatory compliance seriously. On January 12, 2026, the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) conducted an inspection of the Salina Animal Shelter. The facility received an unsatisfactory result, and we acknowledge the findings in the report.

The inspection identified a few areas requiring correction, including food storage practices, the condition of certain outdoor water containers, and documentation issues related to euthanasia records. The inspection also raised concerns regarding euthanasia procedures, staff training documentation, and veterinary care documentation for a specific animal.

The City of Salina acknowledges that these findings are our responsibility. While we are disappointed in the result, we are taking immediate corrective action and making the changes necessary to ensure full compliance moving forward.

Since the inspection, the City and Shelter leadership have already implemented multiple corrections. This includes replacing plastic water pails with metal, ordering additional sealed food-storage containers, strengthening internal record-keeping procedures, and ensuring all veterinary care documentation is properly maintained and documented in the animal’s file.

Additionally, the employee connected to several of the documentation-related deficiencies identified in the report is no longer employed at the shelter for reasons unrelated.

The inspection also raised concerns regarding euthanasia training expectations. The shelter’s euthanasia protocol has not changed in many years and has not been cited in prior inspections. While we acknowledge that we must meet the state’s expectations, we were surprised to learn that our training documentation and procedures did not align with KDA’s current interpretation and enforcement of those standards. During a recent follow-up discussion, KDA advised that this concern may not be isolated and that the state is reviewing similar euthanasia compliance expectations across other shelters as well.

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Salina immediately suspended all in-house euthanasia upon receiving the inspection report. This action was taken to ensure we are fully aligned with state expectations while corrective measures are completed.

Our staff work in an extremely challenging environment, often caring for animals with unknown medical histories and urgent needs. Even so, we understand that the public expects — and animals deserve — the highest standards of care and compliance. We are committed to correcting the deficiencies noted in the inspection and strengthening our systems to ensure consistent documentation, oversight, and humane care practices moving forward.

We appreciate the work of KDA inspectors and the opportunity to improve. The City of Salina will continue working closely with KDA and veterinary partners to ensure all corrective actions are completed and sustained.