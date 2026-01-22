City Ready For Winter Storm

With snow expected late Friday and into Saturday, the City of Salina will be pretreating roadways throughout Friday morning.

According to the City, staff will have plows on trucks and be on standby throughout the night when the need arises to deploy.

Friday Night – Saturday:

Widespread snow showers begin to develop after sunset, continuing off and on throughout Saturday.

Pavements will be below freezing at the onset, allowing accumulation to begin.

Highest accumulations are expected to setup south of I-70.

Some blowing and drifting snow will be possible due to the dry, fluffy nature of the snow.

Activity tapers off during the evening hours on Saturday, ending west to east after midnight Sunday.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/ or call the General Services office at (785) 309-5750.