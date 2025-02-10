City Preparing For Winter Weather

With a potentially significant wintry mix of snow expected to begin Tuesday and last into Wednesday, the City of Salina will be starting to salt all roadways prior to any winter weather that is predicted. Staff will also be on standby ready to deploy when the need arises.

Monday into Tuesday Forecast Outlook:

Isolated light snow showers become possible shortly after midnight Tuesday, continuing on and off through the morning.

Pavements dip below freezing late Monday, allowing slick surfaces to develop on untreated surfaces where snowfall manages to occur.

Tuesday into Wednesday Forecast Outlook:

Scattered to widespread snow begins drifting in before dawn, accumulating throughout the daytime hours.

Pavements are near or below freezing throughout Wednesday. Slick roads possible for the morning commute

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

_ _ _

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/ or call the General Services office at (785) 309-575