City Planning 39th Mayor’s Christmas Party

The City of Salina is planning for the 39th annual Mayor’s Christmas Party.

The free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured activities include: Curious George with Jammin’ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television), holiday dancers, treat bags, prizes, crafts, and a visitor from the North Pole.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party is scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.