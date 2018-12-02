Salina, KS

City Planning 39th Mayor’s Christmas Party

KSAL StaffDecember 2, 2018

The City of Salina is planning for the 39th annual Mayor’s Christmas Party.

The free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured activities include: Curious George with Jammin’ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television), holiday dancers, treat bags, prizes, crafts, and a visitor from the North Pole.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party is scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

