City of Salina Ready for Snowstorm

Interim Salina City Manager Jacob Wood has only been on the job for five days and already another winter storm is set to impact the area.

Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at how the Salina dug out of the last storm — and how lessons learned will help guide crews with the coming snowfall that could leave behind another 4 to 8-inches of snow.

Wood has been the Deputy City Manager since April of 2019 and touched on a number of topics during the interview including the financial stability of Salina.

Wood took over for Mike Schrage, who resigned his post at the December 23rd meeting to take a similar position in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Mr. Wood will fill the role until a new permanent city manager is named sometime this spring or summer.