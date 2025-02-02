City Manager Retirement Reception Planned

The City of Salina will host a farewell and retirement reception for City Manager Mike Schrage honoring his 19 years of service to the City.

Schrage resigned at the last meeting of the year in December. He is leaving for a similar position as city manager in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Before his City Manager career in Salina, he held the role of Deputy City Manager for 12.5 years. His previous public sector experience includes 12 years as City Administrator in Smithville, Missouri, and 2.5 years in Maysville, Missouri. Mr.

Schrage’s last day in Salina is this coming Friday, February 7th. The City invites the public to attend a reception on that day from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center inside the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall.