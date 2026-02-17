City Manager Addresses Animal Shelter Concerns

The City of Salina is promising to make changes to practices and methods at the Salina Animal Shelter after failing a recent Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) inspection.

City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues that included a deep dive on how the shelter received an unsatisfactory grade during a January 12th visit from KDA.

Wood says they took immediate action to meet the concerns. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Wood-well-get-better.mp3

Since last October the facility has performed 61 euthanasia procedures that according to the state, were not properly documented. Wood commented the state’s reporting method needs updating as well.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Wood-animal-shelter-26.mp3

The City of Salina:

“We appreciate the work of KDA inspectors and the opportunity to improve. The City of Salina will continue working closely with KDA and veterinary partners to ensure all corrective actions are completed and sustained.”

Listen to the full discussion here: