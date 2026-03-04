City Leaf Collection Continuing

Weather and other unforeseen mechanical issues have slowed curbside leaf collection in Salina, but it’s continuing.
According to the City, General Services staff are continuing from Crawford Street heading north.
Participant Guidelines and Information:
- Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists; pile leaves directly behind the curb. Staff will not be picking up bags nor collecting leaves in the alleys, on private streets, or commercial properties.
- Leaf piles will not be collected if mixed with other debris. Tree limbs and branches will not be collected.
- Do not rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.
- Do not park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this
makes collection more difficult for our crew.