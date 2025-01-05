City Continues Winter Operations

With current blizzard type conditions, the City of Salina will continue 24-hour plowing operations.

According to the City, crews are currently working hard trying to keep Arterial and Collector roadways passable for emergency vehicles. Even though significant progress will not be made until the weather can subside, crews will continue to do what they can.

Once Arterial and Collector roadways are manageable, crews will start to enter Residential areas to begin plowing operations.

The public is asked to stay off the roadways if possible, to allow crews to safely continue plowing snow the best they can.

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, or the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/