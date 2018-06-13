UPDATE: Brief Barricade Ban Rescinded

The City of Salina announced a new policy Wednesday afternoon, saying they would not issue barricades to close public roads around the Independence Day Holiday this year. That policy would essentially make neighborhood block parties impossible. A couple of hours after the new policy was announced, though, it was rescinded. Wednesday evening the city issued the following brief statement:

The previous information regarding the issuance of barricade permits for July 3 and 4 has been rescinded. Barricades will be allowed with a proper permit. As a reminder, fireworks are only allowed to be ignited/discharged on July 3 and 4 from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Fireworks are not to be ignited or launched while on public property or on roadways.

The city had indicated that the policy was originally enacted “to ensure the safety of residents and reduce the likelihood of the unauthorized discharging of fireworks within neighborhoods”. It did not indicate why it was quickly rescinded.

In past years citizens could request the barricades to stop traffic on their street to have “block party”. That won’t be allowed this year.

