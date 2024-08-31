Citizen’s Academy Course Postponed

A Salina / Saline County law enforcment citizen’s academy course which was scheduled to begin on September 11th has been postponed.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the fall event will not be held due to a lack of applications.

The citizen’s academy course covers numerous areas of interest of law enforcement which include:

Accident scene simulation

DUI investigation

Finger printing

Court system

K9 unit

Use of force simulation

Shooting range

The sheriff’s office is looking to have an academy in early 2025.