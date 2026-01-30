A Tescott man who rescued a teen from drowning over the summer has been honored again.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Daryl Lee was selected for the Kansas Sheriff’s Association 2025 Citizen of the Year Award.

Back on July 3rd, Lee swam out to rescue 14-year-old Reagan Dalke from the wind driven waters of Kanopolis Lake during a boating incident. Reagan was airlifted to a Wichita Hospital that night in serious condition. She has since made a full recovery.

Dalke and her mother traveled to Ellsworth Friday to witness Lee receive the award.

Back in August Lee received an Honorary Deputy Commission from Ellsworth County Sheriff Kenny Bernard, complete with a shadowbox assembled by Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office employees. The US Army Corps of Engineers also presented him with the “Heartland Award” for his actions of that day.