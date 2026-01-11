Circus Coming to Salina

A a weekend of thrills, laughs, and family fun is coming to Salina. The all-new 2026 edition of the Hamid Circus is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, this exciting event promises breathtaking performances, daring feats, and unforgettable memories for audiences of all ages. It will be two full hours of nonstop entertainment, blending classic circus

tradition with modern excitement in a place where everyone can feel like a kid again.

The Hamid Circus features acts which include:

Elephants

Camels

Trained Dogs

Aerial Acrobatics

Cavalcades of Comedy

It’s billed as a show where parents, grandparents, and children can step away from the everyday world and rediscover the joy, wonder, and excitement of the circus.

The circus will be in town February 13th – 15th. Showtimes include:

Friday February 13th – 7:00pm

Saturday February 14th – 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm

Sunday February 15th – 1:00pm, 5:00pm

Advance tickets are available at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.