Cinema to Screen Oscar Nominated Short Films

You can see all of the 2025 Oscar Short nominations on the big screen beginning this weekend in Salina.
According to the Salina Art Center, March 4 -7, the Art Center Cinema will host screenings of the Oscar Shorts.
For over ten years, Salina Art Center Cinema has been hosting the Oscar Shorts Festival. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action, and Documentary — this is your annual chance to see all the nominees.
Animated Short nominees include:
- Beautiful Men – Nicolas Keppens, 18 min., Belgium/France/Netherlands (in Flemish, Dutch, Turkish, and English)
- In the Shadow of the Cypress – Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, 20 min., Iran (no dialogue)
- Magic Candies – Daisuke Nishio, 21 min., Japan (in Japanese)
- Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz, 14 min., Netherlands/Belgium/France/UK (in English)
- Yuck! – Loïc Espuche, 13 min., France (in French)
Documentary Short nominees include:
- Death by Numbers – Kim A. Snyder, 33 min., USA (in English)
- I Am Ready, Warden – Smriti Mundhra, 37 min., USA (in English)
- Incident – Bill Morrison, 30 min., USA (in English)
- Instruments of a Beating Heart – Ema Ryan Yamazaki, 23 min., Japan (in Japanese)
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Molly O’Brien, 34 min., USA (in English)
Live Action Short nominees include:
- A Lien – Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz, 15 min., USA (in English)
- Anuja – Adam J. Graves, 22 min., USA (in Hindi)
- I’m Not a Robot – Victoria Warmerdam, 22 min., Belgium/Netherlands (in Dutch)
- The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee, 28 min., South Africa (in Xhosa)
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent – Nebojsa Slijepcevic, 13 min., Croatia (in Croatian)
A short film is typically considered to be a movie that is less than 30 minutes in length.
Films screened this past season at the Salina Art Center Cinema, including the Oscar Shorts Festival, have earned 43 Oscar nominations.
The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 2nd.
_ _ _
Schedule:
Friday, February 21 | 6 PM – Live Action
Saturday, February 22 | 2PM – Documentary
Saturday, February 22 | 6 PM – Animation
Sunday, February 23 | 2 PM – Animation
Sunday, February 23 | 6 PM – Live Action
Monday, February 24 | 6 PM – Documentary
Tuesday, February 25 | 6 PM – Animation
Wednesday, February 26 | 6 PM – Live Action