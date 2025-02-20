Cinema to Screen Oscar Nominated Short Films

You can see all of the 2025 Oscar Short nominations on the big screen beginning this weekend in Salina.

According to the Salina Art Center, March 4 -7, the Art Center Cinema will host screenings of the Oscar Shorts.

For over ten years, Salina Art Center Cinema has been hosting the Oscar Shorts Festival. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action, and Documentary — this is your annual chance to see all the nominees.

Animated Short nominees include:

Beautiful Men – Nicolas Keppens, 18 min., Belgium/France/Netherlands (in Flemish, Dutch, Turkish, and English)

– Nicolas Keppens, 18 min., Belgium/France/Netherlands (in Flemish, Dutch, Turkish, and English) In the Shadow of the Cypress – Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, 20 min., Iran (no dialogue)

– Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, 20 min., Iran (no dialogue) Magic Candies – Daisuke Nishio, 21 min., Japan (in Japanese)

– Daisuke Nishio, 21 min., Japan (in Japanese) Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz, 14 min., Netherlands/Belgium/France/UK (in English)

– Nina Gantz, 14 min., Netherlands/Belgium/France/UK (in English) Yuck! – Loïc Espuche, 13 min., France (in French)

Documentary Short nominees include:

Death by Numbers – Kim A. Snyder, 33 min., USA (in English)

– Kim A. Snyder, 33 min., USA (in English) I Am Ready, Warden – Smriti Mundhra, 37 min., USA (in English)

– Smriti Mundhra, 37 min., USA (in English) Incident – Bill Morrison, 30 min., USA (in English)

– Bill Morrison, 30 min., USA (in English) Instruments of a Beating Heart – Ema Ryan Yamazaki, 23 min., Japan (in Japanese)

– Ema Ryan Yamazaki, 23 min., Japan (in Japanese) The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Molly O’Brien, 34 min., USA (in English)

Live Action Short nominees include:

A Lien – Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz, 15 min., USA (in English)

– Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz, 15 min., USA (in English) Anuja – Adam J. Graves, 22 min., USA (in Hindi)

– Adam J. Graves, 22 min., USA (in Hindi) I’m Not a Robot – Victoria Warmerdam, 22 min., Belgium/Netherlands (in Dutch)

– Victoria Warmerdam, 22 min., Belgium/Netherlands (in Dutch) The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee, 28 min., South Africa (in Xhosa)

– Cindy Lee, 28 min., South Africa (in Xhosa) The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent – Nebojsa Slijepcevic, 13 min., Croatia (in Croatian)

A short film is typically considered to be a movie that is less than 30 minutes in length.

Films screened this past season at the Salina Art Center Cinema, including the Oscar Shorts Festival, have earned 43 Oscar nominations.

The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 2nd.

_ _ _

Schedule:

Friday, February 21 | 6 PM – Live Action

Saturday, February 22 | 2PM – Documentary

Saturday, February 22 | 6 PM – Animation

Sunday, February 23 | 2 PM – Animation

Sunday, February 23 | 6 PM – Live Action

Monday, February 24 | 6 PM – Documentary

Tuesday, February 25 | 6 PM – Animation

Wednesday, February 26 | 6 PM – Live Action

(Unrated; some films may contain mature themes, profanity, drug use, violence, or nudity. Some films may be subtitled.)