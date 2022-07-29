Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled

Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend.

The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year.

KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to preview the list of events and highlight one of his favorite guests Cindy Williams.

The actress who starred in the TV sitcom “Laverne and Shirley” and the classic movie “American Graffiti” shared stories about her journey on the screen, and one part she tried out for – but did not get in George Lucas’ Star Wars.

Cindy Williams will be telling stories and signing autographs on Friday and Saturday in the KKOA T-shirt Pavilion from 10am to 4pm.