Cigars and Vape Products Stolen

An eyewitness calls police after seeing a suspect slip through a small window to enter a Salina business.

According to Captain Mike Miller, on Saturday around 12:30am a person contacted authorities after seeing someone crawl through an 8-inch by 29-inch window at Pack Rat Smokes, 695 S. Broadway.

Officers arrived to find a broken window and a glass case inside the store shattered. Police say packs of cigars and disposable vape cartridges were stolen.

Surveillance video shows the unknown suspect dressed in sweats, a hoodie and full ski mask. Loss and damage is listed at $550.