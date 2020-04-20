CIF Continues to Monitor Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a damper on the sports world, sports organizations continue to discuss plans to resume play.

That’s the case with the Salina Liberty and Champions Indoor Football League.

The Champions Indoor Football League board of directors held another conference call to discuss the current pandemic affecting the ability to play the 2020 season.

“All of our member teams are still hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to return to the field this season,” stated CIF league commissioner Ricky Bertz. “We understand that this is a major challenge, and ultimately this decision may not even be up to us as a league, but at this point, we do not believe that pursuing all options, until all options have been exhausted, is a negative.”

All options and scenarios are being examined that would allow teams to resume play this season. The CIF will make all decisions based on what is best for our fans, players, staff, and communities and observing all government and medical recommendations.

While acknowledging that restarting the season faces an incredible amount of challenges, including coordinating multiple government jurisdictions, facilities, and regional conditions. All member teams are still working with their arenas holding dates for potential games that would still allow a 2020 schedule to be played.

The Champions Indoor Football League will continue to work with local and federal government agencies over the next several weeks while adhering to the guidelines and mandates that have been implemented until a permanent resolution can be made.