CIF Alters 2021 Liberty Schedule

Following the decision by the Champions Indoor Football League to cancel the 2020 season, Salina Liberty General Manager Francis Flax vowed the return of Salina’s professional football team.

Let the countdown begin for 2021.

The Salina Liberty know their opponents for next season as the Champions Indoor Football League released its updated 2021 schedule Monday afternoon. Salina didn’t receive the chance to defend its CIF North title earlier this summer because of COVID-19 concerns. The CIF returns all seven teams last season, comprised of the Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Wichita Force, Oklahoma Flying Aces, Amarillo Venom, West Texas Warbirds, and Salina Liberty.

There is one change for 2021: an expansion team. The Thunder Basin Pitbulls out of Gillette, Wyoming were recently accepted into the CIF.

The Liberty open the season on March 20 when they host Arlington. The Liberty won’t have to worry about travel the following two weeks as they welcome Oklahoma and West Texas

Salina’s first road test comes on April 10 when the Liberty head to Amarillo. After a bye week, Salina returns to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to face Omaha.

A two-game road swing awaits after the brief pit stop with Amarillo in Salina when the Liberty travel to Sioux City and West Texas. Salina wraps up the season with a home game against Sioux City before traveling to Amarillo and Wichita.

2021 Liberty Schedule

March 20 – Arlington

March 27 – Oklahoma

April 2 – West Texas

April 10 – at Amarillo

April 24 – Omaha

May 8 – Amarillo

May 15 – at Sioux City

May 22 – at West Texas

May 29 – Sioux City

June 6 – at Amarillo

June 13 – at Wichita