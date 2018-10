Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a window was damaged at a church.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between noon on Friday and Sunday morning at 8am, someone fired a BB gun and shot a hole through a 4-foot by 6-foot window at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia.

Officers also found a metal screw that had been turned and stuck inside the hole in the glass.

Replacement cost is listed at $1,000.