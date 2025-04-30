Church to Celebrate 155 Years

One of the oldest churches in Salina will be celebrating its 155th anniversary this Sunday.

Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 255 S. 7th Street, was founded on May 11th, 1870 by Swedish immigrants who settled in the Salina area. It remained ia part of the Augustana Lutheran Church until becoming a member of the Lutheran Church in America in 1962. Upon the merger in 1987, Immanuel became a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The church is based on the believe that all people are created by God and share the same need for forgiveness, hope, and healing. Even on issues where it is difficult to reach a consensus, they desire to reflect the love of Jesus with a welcoming spirit. They seek to invite and welcome all people to experience God’s love and grace!

The Immanuel Lutheran Church congregation will celebrate with a service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the service there will be a dinner and church tours.