Church Gifted to KWU

In what is believed to be a first-of-its kind donation, a Salina church has been gifted to a Salina college. Kansas Wesleyan University and Church of the Cross have entered into what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind partnership between a United Methodist Church (UMC) and a UMC-affiliated university.

According to KWU, under terms of the agreement, Church of the Cross — a member of the Great Plains Annual Conference, which comprises more than 700 United Methodist Churches in Kansas and Nebraska — gifted the church’s building and property at 1600 Rush Street in Salina to KWU. The congregation will continue to be based in the building, worship and conduct ministries there while remaining affiliated with the UMC. Kansas Wesleyan will be responsible for the property and have the ability to conduct programs, have offices or run classes on site.

The Salina Family YMCA’s Angel Child Care program, originally started alongside the church, will continue at the site as part of a broadening of the partnership between KWU and the YMCA.

“This is a deeply meaningful moment for Kansas Wesleyan,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Our university ethos is unmistakably intertwined with that of the UMC — Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors — and we are committed to the success of the denomination, both locally and regionally. On a deeper level, we are engaged with the growth, development and support of the congregation of Church of the Cross. We look forward to an excellent relationship with the congregation as we explore opportunities within the facility to benefit the UMC’s mission.”

Bishop David Wilson expressed his support for this new venture between the university and the Great Plains Conference.

“I am so pleased to see this kind of partnership between KWU and the church,” he said. “This will benefit both institutions greatly and will help to further the mission of both through our connection as United Methodist entities.”

Pastor Libby Themis of Church of the Cross said she was pleased the building would see new life through the activity from KWU classes and groups.

“I’m grateful for the deliberate work of our Church of the Cross congregation, who in the past few years has been engaged in becoming a community resource space as we partner for the good of the community,” said Pastor Themis. “We believe lives are transformed by knowing, loving and serving God. What better way to do it than to let this building be used to greater capacity while we continue reach our community with God’s grace and love?”

“Spiritual development is a core component of the Kansas Wesleyan mission,” said Thompson. “We value the collaboration with Church of the Cross. We believe this can be a model for successful universities, as well, particularly those with a denominational affiliation. It provides an opportunity for churches to focus on their mission, while giving the university additional space. We are grateful to the Church of the Cross for this collaboration and investment in KWU and our ministry work.”

KWU’s ownership of the church marks a new chapter for the university, as it is believed to be the first property ownership outside of the general campus footprint since the Kansas Wesleyan Business College, which was located in downtown Salina and closed in the mid-1930s.

KWU has not yet officially determined what programs or operations it will house in the facility, but as part of the agreement has committed to put the funds from any future sale of the property into a trust solely for the university’s campus ministry programs.

The church and university will host a collaborative worship service at Church of the Cross to mark the partnership beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The community is invited to attend this historic moment. The agreement will be officially signed during that event.

For more information on Kansas Wesleyan University, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.