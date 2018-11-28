Salina, KS

“Christmas for Kids” Toy Drive

Todd PittengerNovember 28, 2018

Rocking M Media Salina Radio Stations will be out in the community collecting toys Thursday and on Saturday, helping in a toy drive for the foster kids of Saint Francis Ministries. The radio stations are helping in the “Christmas for Kids” campaign, an annual effort to put Christmas gifts under the trees of the thousands of foster children.

The radio stations will broadcast from the Salina Target store as they collect toys.

“Christmas for Kids” is one of Saint Francis’ most popular programs, and it  continues to grow each year in the number of community partners who join, in the number of donations they receive, and in the number of children the program serves.

“Christmas for Kids” connects groups and individuals with children who are often times without family traditions over the holidays. The goals is to create a memory that’s a positive memory.

According to St. Francis, some find forever families through adoption and again developing new traditions. The gift is something that’s a special memory and it’s coming from some people who care about you.”

Along with the two day  toy drive effort at Target, the radio stations are also collecting toys at the radio station studios at 131 N. Santa Fe in Downtown Salina.

 

 

 

"Christmas for Kids" Toy Drive

