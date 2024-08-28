Chris Klieman Show Returns on Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 2024 debut episode of The Chris Klieman Show will air Wednesday night as K-State Sports Properties, a property of LEARFIELD, announced the show lineup and network affiliates.

The show will air every Wednesday night, 7-8 p.m., beginning today (August 28) and will continue to originate from Powercat Sports Grill on the west side of Manhattan (3011 Anderson Avenue). The show, hosted by the Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, will be held every Wednesday throughout the season with the exception of October 2 and November 27.

In addition to airing on many of the K-State Sports Network affiliates, the Chris Klieman Show will also be available on Facebook Live.

A new feature this year is live video and audio of the show will be available on demand on ESPN+ and YURView Kansas each Friday as it replaces the previous Chris Klieman TV Show.

The affiliates list for the upcoming season largely remains unchanged from 2023, and a complete list can be found here. In addition to the affiliates, the radio show and K-State games can also be heard on SiriusXM, via The Varsity Network radio app, on the K-StateSports Mobile app and on Big 12 Radio on TuneIn.

The network will continue to be anchored in the Manhattan area by flagship stations KMAN (1350 AM/93.3 and 93.7 FM) and KMKF (101.5 FM).

Kansas State kicks off the 2024 campaign on Saturday with a 6 p.m., contest against UT Martin inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, heard across the K-State Sports Network, will be shown on ESPN+. K-State Gameday on ESPN+ will be on the air beginning at 5 p.m. The show, hosted by Brian Smoller, will feature rotating analysts throughout the year in David Allen, Ian Campbell, DeShawn Fogle and Harry Trotter.

Fans can purchase standing-room only tickets to the game against the Skyhawks – in addition to any of the other five home games – online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.