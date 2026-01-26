Choking Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly choking a roommate during a disturbance.

According to Salina Police, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Ohio Saturday night at around 10:00 to the report of a physical domestic between two adult males who lived together.

The males had been in an argument over one being too loud, which devolved into a physical fight between the two.

A witness observed the males physically fight. Allegedly, 21-year-old Matthew Hansen, choked his roommate from behind.

Hansen was arrested on charges which could include aggravated battery and assault.