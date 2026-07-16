Choking Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly choking a woman.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday night at 11:00 officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of S. Phillips in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a 49-year-old female who reported getting into an argument with a known associate identified as 50-year-old Thomas Thompson.

During the argument, Thompson was reported to have grabbed the female by the neck and applied pressure.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include aggravated domestic battery.

The victim was evaluated at Salina Regional Health Center.