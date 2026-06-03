Choking Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly choking a female acquaintance Tuesday night.

According to Salina Police, at 9:20 Tuesday night officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Ash in reference to a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with a 41-year-old female who reported getting into a disturbance with another resident, identified as Adam Larson, age 39.

During the argument, Larson was reported to have grabbed the female by the throat and applied pressure. The victim did go to the hospital to be checked out.

Larson was not present upon officers’ arrival.

At about 11::40 PM, an officer observed Larson driving in the area of 9th and Elm. Larson was taken into custody without incident.

It was determined Larson had two active municipal court warrants. Larson was booked into the Saline County Jail for one count of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery.