Child Sex Ring Busted in Wichita

MetroSource NewsAugust 26, 2018

Four people are taken into custody on numerous charges including human trafficking in connection with an alleged child sex trafficking case in Wichita.

Police went to an apartment in the 2400 block of South St. Clair Friday morning to make contact with a 15-year-old female victim. A 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested at the scene. Two other people, 20-year-old Kelly Wayne Holt and 25-year-old James D. Sexton IV, were arrested near 29th Street North and Maize Road.

