UPDATE: Child Rapist Back in Custody

KSAL StaffAugust 5, 2018

The suspect who escaped from Winfield Correctional Facility is back in custody. Cowley County Emergency Communications says Robert Terrell was taken into custody Sunday at around noon.

Terrell had been missing since 8:50 Saturday night when he jumped a fence on the west side of the correctional facility property.

Terrell was being held for crimes that include rape of child under the age of 14 and failure to register as a sex offender.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a southeast Kansas correctional facility late Saturday night.

The Winfield Correctional Facility is reporting an escaped inmate from their grounds. At approximately 8:50 p.m., it was reported that Robert Terrell jumped a fence on the west side of the correctional facility property.

Terrell is described as a 36 year old white male with red hair, 5’5″, 154 lbs., with an unknown clothing description.

Terrell was being held for crimes that include rape of child under the age of 14 and failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities caution if you see Terrell do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

