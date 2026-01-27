Child Killed in Fire

A child was killed in a fire in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson COunty Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at approximately 5:48, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 1400 Avenue in rural Dickinson County. The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies arrived.

Deputies located an adult male and a child outside the residence. Deputies were advised a two-year-old male was unaccounted for and may be inside the residence. After the fire was brought under control by firefighters, the two-year-old male victim was located deceased inside of the residence.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.