Child Killed in Brookville Shooting

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old in Brookville.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m., a caller from a residence located south of the intersection of Kansas Highway 141 and Ave. N, reported a shooting where two children were severely injured.

Deputies from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, game wardens from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and EMS all responded to the home. They rendered aid to a 5-year-old female and an 8-year-old male who had suffered critical injuries.

Despite life-saving measures the five-year old child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 8-year-old child was flown to a Wichita hospital, where he is presently in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates that a young child picked up a loaded, unsecured shotgun and fired, striking two siblings.

This investigation is ongoing. When the investigation concludes the findings will be presented to the Ellsworth County Attorney’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time.