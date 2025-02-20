Child Harassed on Online Video Game

Salina Police received a call about an incident that occurred and determined it was false. It was learned that a child was harassed on an online video game.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 19th they received a call from a young male who stated his father shot his mother at a home in the 500 block of Regent Rd. Allegedly, the caller said he ran to a “Circle K” to hide after the incident.

Authorities were unsure if the call was credible, but they arrived to the residence. Officers were able to interview the residents of the home and confirmed no shots were fired, nor any incident had occurred.

However, officers determined that a child who lives at the home was having issues with a male subject he met online while playing Fortnite. Reportedly, the male who does not live in Kansas was harassing the child.

The suspect has possibly been identified and the Salina Police Department contacted the FBI for assistance.

The investigation is on-going.