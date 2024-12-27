Child Abuse Investigation in Belleville

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspected child abuse case in Belleville.

According to the KBI, the agency was contacted by the Belleville Police Department contacted on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26th, to investigate after an unresponsive three-month-old infant was transported from the Republic County hospital to an Omaha hospital. The child’s parents brought her to the Republic County hospital on Dec. 25, and hospital staff later contacted the Belleville Police Department.

A pediatrician at the Omaha hospital indicated the child has no brain activity due to severe injuries she had sustained. At this time, the infant remains on life support.

The investigation is ongoing.