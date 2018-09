A Salina man was taken into custody in connection to child abuse allegations in an east Salina home.

Police arrested 28-year-old Duc M. Ho on Thursday after an incident that dates back to September 11. Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that Ho is suspected of striking a male toddler in the face, causing injury.

A battery charge was reevaluated by Salina Municipal Court, triggering further investigation in the matter that led to a charge of felony abuse of a child.