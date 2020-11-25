Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 28 °

Chiefs Will Be Without Pringle For Game Against Bucs

Metro NewsNovember 25, 2020

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs will be without Byron Pringle as they get ready to play the Bucs on Sunday in Tampa.

The wideout and kick returner out of Kansas State was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in the victory Sunday night over the Raiders.

The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.

Wisniewski was one of two starters from the Super Bowl winning team to depart in the offseason via free agency.

The Chiefs lead the AFC West with a 9-and-1 record.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Patrick Mahomes Leads Game-Winning Drive for ...

November 23, 2020 8:07 am

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Signs Contract Extensio...

November 16, 2020 6:58 pm

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Ex...

 6:56 pm

Chiefs Place Hardman On COVID-19 List

November 12, 2020 9:06 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Will Be Without Pringle For ...

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Chiefs will be without Byron Pringle as they get ready to play the Bucs on ...

November 25, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 25, 2020

Lighter Thanksgiving Travel Anticip...

Kansas News

November 25, 2020

VIDEO: Wintry Mix Precedes Mild Tha...

Top News

November 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lighter Thanksgiving Trav...
November 25, 2020Comments
Officials Wary of “...
November 25, 2020Comments
SRHC Recognized For Its N...
November 24, 2020Comments
Car Stolen From Parking L...
November 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices