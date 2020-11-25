Chiefs Will Be Without Pringle For Game Against Bucs

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs will be without Byron Pringle as they get ready to play the Bucs on Sunday in Tampa.

The wideout and kick returner out of Kansas State was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in the victory Sunday night over the Raiders.

The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.

Wisniewski was one of two starters from the Super Bowl winning team to depart in the offseason via free agency.

The Chiefs lead the AFC West with a 9-and-1 record.