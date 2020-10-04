Chiefs vs. Patriots Moved to Monday

The NFL announced today that Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup vs. New England, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT today, will be played on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m. on CBS.

Tickets for the Chiefs vs. Patriots game will be valid for the new date and time. Parking gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and all stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. kickoff.

Monday’s game will air as a national broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson calling the action. Fans can also tune into WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf), the home of the Chiefs Radio Network, as “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs WR Danan Hughes and sideline reporter Josh Klingler broadcast the game. Tico Sports will produce a Spanish broadcast on Real Country 1030 AM (KCWJ) featuring Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and sideline reporter Hannah Bassham. Both radio broadcasts are also available streaming on the Chiefs Mobile app within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its fans, staff and players. Under guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of local government and public health officials, the team has a comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety plan for all fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Fans should visit chiefs.com/stadium/covid/ for a complete list of COVID-19 protocols to see what steps the club is taking, how the fan experience will be impacted, and ways fans can protect themselves and others. Notable changes and policies ticketed guests need to be aware of: