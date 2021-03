(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs are signing defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

NFL Network reports the one-year deal is worth up to seven-million dollars.

He collected 19 sacks in the past three seasons and started 63 of his 72 games with the Seahawks, but was cut Thursday as a cap space move.

Wideout Sammy Watkins, who spent the last three seasons with KC, is leaving to sign with the Ravens.