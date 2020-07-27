Chiefs Sign Veteran OL Kelechi Osemele

(Kansas City, MO) — Two-time Pro Bowl pick Kelechi Osemele has agreed to terms with the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports it is a one-year deal for two-million dollars.

The eight-year NFL veteran is coming off 2019 shoulder surgery.

If healthy, he would likely replace Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at right guard.

The Chiefs also announced they have signed their entire 2020 draft class led by first-round pick running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

They had all verbally agreed, but had to wait until passing their COVID-19 tests before entering the facility and signing.