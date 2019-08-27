Salina, KS

Chiefs Sign Vet QB Moore To Backup Mahomes

Metro NewsAugust 27, 2019

(Kansas City, MO)  —  Matt Moore will be backing up quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City with Chad Henne out.

Multiple outlets report the Chiefs signed the 35-year-old Moore to be the primary backup to league MVP Mahomes.

The signing became urgent with Henne scheduled for surgery Tuesday on a broken right ankle.

Moore is a 10-year veteran with 30 starts, but has not appeared in a game since 2017 with the Dolphins.

The other two quarterbacks on the Kansas City roster are Chase Litton, who spent last year on the practice squad, and Kyle Shurmur, an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Chiefs Sign Vet QB Moore To Backup ...

(Kansas City, MO)  --  Matt Moore will be backing up quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City wi...

