Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 29 °

Chiefs Sign S Tyrann Mathieu

Chiefs.comMarch 14, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“Tyrann’s a player we’ve had our eyes on for a while now, and we’re excited about him joining our team,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s versatile and tough, with a lot of playmaking ability. He’ll be a great addition to our secondary.”

“Brett and his staff did a tremendous job working to get Tyrann here in Kansas City,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a talented player and very physical on the football field. We are excited to get started working with him this offseason.”

Mathieu (5-9, 190) has played in 82 games (73 starts) in six NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Houston Texans (2018). His career numbers include 392 tackles (348 solo), 33 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has tallied 13 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and 49 passes defensed. Mathieu was named to the Pro Bowl and earned first-team all-pro honors following the 2015 season when he notched 89 tackles (80 solo), 1.0 sack, 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble and five interceptions.

Nicknamed “Honey Badger,” Mathieu originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection (69th overall) of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at LSU. The New Orleans, Louisiana, native, prepped at St. Augustine High School.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Sign LB Damien Wilson

March 14, 2019 4:21 pm

Chiefs Release Eric Berry

March 13, 2019 3:33 pm

Chiefs Release Linebacker Justin Houston

March 11, 2019 12:36 am

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Earns Pro Bowl O...

January 27, 2019 11:19 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Sign S Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathi...

March 14, 2019 Comments

Chiefs Sign LB Damien Wilson

Sports News

March 14, 2019

Hansen Foundation ‘Steps Up t...

Top News

March 14, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

March 14, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Killed in Crash
March 14, 2019Comments
Aviation Workforce Plans
March 14, 2019Comments
Wild Weather: High Wind, ...
March 14, 2019Comments
Friday Night Saturation P...
March 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH