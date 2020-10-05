Chiefs Shut Down Patriots, 26-10

Leading by nine points with just over eight minutes to play, Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off Patriots’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham and returned the interception 25 yards for what essentially ended up being a game-sealing touchdown.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 19-of-29 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the game, though Mathieu’s pick-six was a fitting conclusion to what had been a defensive struggle for much of the contest.

The Chiefs put together two impressive drives through their first three possessions of the game, tallying seven plays of double-digit yardage between the two, but both stalled in Patriots’ territory and resulted in field goals.

New England, meanwhile, was on the scoreboard just once through the first three quarters of play with a field goal midway through the first half. Chiefs’ safety Juan Thornhill – who snagged his first interception of the season late in the first quarter – and defensive end Frank Clark each played a role in that effort, as Clark sacked Hoyer to thwart a scoring opportunity inside the Chiefs’ red zone as the first half came to an end.

The defense was making plays inside the red zone yet again late in the third quarter when defensive end Taco Charlton ripped the ball free from Patriots’ quarterback Brian Hoyer and into the arms of linebacker Ben Niemann, who secured the fumble and prevented another scoring chance for the Patriots’ offense.