Chiefs Release Punter Dustin Colquitt

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has released punter Dustin Colquitt. After 15 seasons and 238 regular season games played, Colquitt leaves the Chiefs holding the club’s all-time record for most games played in a Chiefs uniform.

“My family and I are immensely grateful for the contributions Dustin and his family have made to the Chiefs over the last 15 years,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Dustin has cemented his place as one of the greatest punters in the history of the NFL. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Dustin has been an invaluable member of the Kansas City community, and his dedication and generosity improved the lives of countless families throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Dustin consistently represented himself, the Chiefs and the Kansas City community with integrity and class, and he will always be a member of the Chiefs family.”

“I have a great deal of respect and admiration for Dustin and the incredible career he was able to put together here in Kansas City,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “When you have a player that special, and someone who has meant so much to our team and community for so long, it makes these decisions really hard. I certainly enjoyed our time together here and wish him the best as he moves forward.”