Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 69 °

Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

Metro NewsJuly 29, 2020

Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games – two TDs in the Super Bowl – for the Chiefs. He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement:

”As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KCAC Commits to Fall Season

July 29, 2020 5:39 pm

KU’s Long Provides Budget Update

 5:37 pm

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conferen...

 5:34 pm

Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with ...

July 27, 2020 10:47 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

KCAC Commits to Fall Season

WICHITA, KAN. - The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) announced today its intention to r...

July 29, 2020 Comments

KU’s Long Provides Budget Update

Sports News

July 29, 2020

Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

Sports News

July 29, 2020

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 1...

Sports News

July 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline Co. Candidate’s ...
July 29, 2020Comments
2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
July 29, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Cases Fall Follo...
July 29, 2020Comments
Kenwood Park 30-Year Leas...
July 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH