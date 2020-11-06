Chiefs Place DT Jones On COVID-19 List

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs put Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL Network reports it was not a positive test, but from being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Chief reported earlier in the day head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder had tested positive for the virus.

Jones had been receiving treatment on a groin issue.

The team moved up its practice schedule two hours and then closed the practice facility.

Meetings were held virtually in the afternoon. Jones leads the team with four-and-a-half sacks.