Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 56 °

Chiefs Place DT Jones On COVID-19 List

Metro NewsNovember 6, 2020

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs put Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL Network reports it was not a positive test, but from being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Chief reported earlier in the day head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder had tested positive for the virus.

Jones had been receiving treatment on a groin issue.

The team moved up its practice schedule two hours and then closed the practice facility.

Meetings were held virtually in the afternoon. Jones leads the team with four-and-a-half sacks.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs To Close Facility After Staff Member T...

November 5, 2020 4:09 pm

Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of...

November 4, 2020 10:57 am

Chiefs Trade RB Washington To Dolphins

 8:59 am

Mahomes Throws for 5 TD’s in Blowout Win

November 1, 2020 7:18 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Place DT Jones On COVID-19 L...

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Chiefs put Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 l...

November 6, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

November 6, 2020

Salvador Perez Selected a Louisvill...

Sports News

November 5, 2020

Four Area VB Players Make KVA All-T...

Sports News

November 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Light Tower Illuminating ...
November 5, 2020Comments
Four Wheeler Stolen, Poli...
November 5, 2020Comments
UDPATE: Sheriff’s O...
November 5, 2020Comments
An Effort to “Help ...
November 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices