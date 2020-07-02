Chiefs’ Jones Hints at Sitting Out

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones hinted he would hold out if he doesn’t receive the contract offer from the team that he’s looking for.

Jones, who was given the franchise tag this offseason, responded to an NFL Network report that stated the 2019 Pro Bowler was seeking at least $20 million annually on a new deal and the

Chiefs are thus far unwilling to go in that range.

“Or I won’t play. LeVeon Bell told me about this,” Jones wrote on Twitter while referencing Bell’s season-long holdout with the Steelers in 2018.

Kansas City has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract with Jones, who would earn $16.1 million this season should he decide to play on the tag.