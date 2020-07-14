Salina, KS

Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension

Metro NewsJuly 14, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, Tuesday afternoon according to multiple sources.

The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program.

Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

The Chiefs had placed the franchise tag on Jones and had until Wednesday to reach a long-term deal. Those negotiations picked up once they had signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his record-setting 10-year extension and the Chiefs had a better feel for how their salary cap situation would play out in the near future.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

