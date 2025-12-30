Chiefs HC Andy Reid To Return for 2026 Season

The Chiefs’ three-time Super Bowl champion head coach will be returning to the sideline next season.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday that he plans to return next season following speculation about an impending retirement. The 67-year-old signed a five-year, 100-million-dollar extension with the franchise in April 2024.

He ranks fourth all-time with 307 career wins that he has compiled throughout his career coaching Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid is 149-and-63 since taking over as Kansas City’s head coach in 2013.